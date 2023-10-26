Watch: Heartbreaking video of Al Jazeera's Gaza reporter as he weeps over his son's body; his wife, daughter also killed in Israeli strike

IANS

Gaza, October 26

Three family members of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic's bureau chief in Gaza, were killed amid the raging conflict in the Hamas-controlled enclave, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

On Wednesday, an Israeli raid on two houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed several people, including the wife, son and daughter of Al-Dahdouh, the medical sources claimed.

The family of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh has been killed in an Israeli attack at the Al Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, where they had forcibly evacuated to shelter from Israeli bombardments ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ya64Lgunbp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 25, 2023

"Despite being forced to relocate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in search of safety, the Al-Dahdouh family was targeted," Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in Gaza as saying.

The relocation followed Israel's evacuation call ordering some 1 million people to move to the southern part of the besieged enclave on October 13.

Footage on Al Jazeera English news channel shows Al-Dahdouh entering a hospital to see his slain family members.

In a statement released on X, Al Jazeera confirmed the death of Al-Dahdouh's family members and extended condolence.

"The Al Jazeera Media Network extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to our colleague Weal Al-Dahdouh on the loss of his family in an Israeli airstrike," the statement said.

"Al Jazeera is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues in Gaza and hold the Israeli authorities responsible for their security," it added.

According to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, 24 journalists have been killed, some with their families, and dozens more have been wounded since the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has so far killed more than 6,500 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas