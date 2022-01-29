Watch: Thai man captures giant king cobra, looking for his ‘killed mate’, with bare hands

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

It took this dare devil some 20 minutes to capture the 4.5 metre and 10 kilogram king cobra with his bare hands.

Sutee Naewhaad, a volunteer from the Ao Nang, was among the rescue team in southern Thai province of Krabi, who caught the cobra.

The giant king cobra was reported by residents after it slithered into a palm plantation. The giant cobra tried to hide in a septic tank near houses of locals.

He tried hard to catch the snake on its neck. He was able to get the snake onto the road and finally grabbed its neck. The snake catcher shared with Thai media that this king cobra might have been looking for its mate because another cobra had recently been killed by locals. He said that his snake-catching skills came from the training, adding that the work is “dangerous and no one should try to catch a snake without a professional”