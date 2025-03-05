We will hunt ends of earth and find you: FBI Director Kash Patel

Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Tuesday (local time) made a bold statement, reaffirming the US government's commitment to tracking down terrorists worldwide.

Patel's declaration came after a successful operation at Dulles airfield, where FBI personnel, along with DOJ and CIA partners, apprehended a terrorist wanted for the Afghanistan Abbey Gate murders.

"On the ground last night at Dulles airfield as FBI personnel and our DOJ + CIA partners delivered a terrorist wanted for the Afghanistan Abbey Gate murders. To terrorists around the world responsible for harming Americans: We will hunt the ends of the earth and find you," posted Patel on X.

The Abbey Gate bombing, which occurred during the US evacuation from Afghanistan, resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and numerous civilians. The incident was a devastating blow to the US and its allies.

https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/1897272068795981951

The United States has charged Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as "Jafar," a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

This charge stems from Sharifullah's alleged role in planning the deadly attack on Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26, 2021, which killed 13 U.S. military service members and approximately 160 civilians.

"On March 2, the US charged Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as "Jafar," a member of the terrorist organization the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), with providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, in violation of 18 United States Code 2339B. Sharifullah has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Eastern District of Virginia on March 5, 2025," read a statement by the US Department of Justice.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned Sharifullah's actions, calling him an "evil ISIS-K terrorist" who orchestrated the brutal murder of American heroes.

US Department of Justice emphasized the FBI's commitment to holding accountable those responsible for acts of terror, stating that the agency will "never forget the loss of these American heroes" and will continue to pursue justice

"Under President Trump's strong leadership on the world stage, this Department of Justice will ensure that terrorists like Mohammad Sharifullah have no safe haven, no second chances, and no worse enemy than the United States of America," added the statement.

"The lethal attack that killed 13 American service members and Afghan civilians during the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was an act of terrorism," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Sharifullah has admitted to helping prepare for the Abbey Gate attack, including scouting a route near the airport for the attacker. He also admitted to recognizing the attacker, Abdul Rahman al-Logari, as an ISIS-K operative he had previously known.

Additionally, Sharifullah confessed to supporting and conducting activities on behalf of ISIS-K in multiple other lethal attacks, including a 2016 attack on the Canadian embassy in Kabul and a 2024 attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

"ISIS-K brazenly claimed responsibility for the carnage. Now thanks to the assistance of the FBI, Department of Justice, and the CIA, we have secured Sharifullah's apprehension and transport to the US to face American justice. The FBI will never forget the loss of these American heroes, we will continue to hunt down those who viciously murdered our warriors, we will find all responsible and bring them to justice," as per the statement.

If convicted, Sharifullah faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. (ANI)

