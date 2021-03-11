Wear burqa in public, Taliban order women

Kabul, May 7

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists.

Oppressive move The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

The decree evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. "For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful," said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.

"Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes," he said. The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. "Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else," Hanafi said. Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the international community to put coordinated pressure on the Taliban. "(It is) far past time for a serious and strategic response to the Taliban's escalating assault on women's rights," she wrote on Twitter. — AP