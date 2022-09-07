Weight gain, reduced stamina signs of long Covid: Lancet

PTI

Geneva, September 6

Young people infected with Covid-19 are likely to have increased cholesterol, a high body mass index (BMI), and reduced physical stamina after the infection, as per a study published in The Lancet infectious diseases journal.

Some people with Covid-19 have lingering symptoms for weeks or months after they begin to recover. The researchers from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, found that these people may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term.

“Increased BMI, high cholesterol and lower physical stamina is suggestive of a higher risk of developing metabolic disorders and possible cardiovascular complications,” said study’s principal investigator Patricia Schlagenhauf. The study evaluated possible long Covid implications in young Swiss military personnel. It was conducted between May and November 2021 with 29 female and 464 male participants with a median age of 21. Unlike other studies, the new research also evaluated cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, ophthalmological, male fertility, psychological and general system.

