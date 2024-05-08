West’s choice to talk or fight, says Prez Putin as he begins 5th term

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for the fifth time as the President of Russia at a glittering ceremony at the Kremlin on Tuesday. In his speech, Putin said Russia would emerge victorious through the current difficult period. “We are a united and great nation, and together we will overcome all obstacles, realise everything we have planned, and together we will win,’’ he said.

On foreign policy, he said Russia was ready to strengthen good relations with “all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner”.

“Russia does not renounce dialogue with the West. The choice is theirs: do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression, lay pressure on our country that has not stopped for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace,” he declared. “Together with its partners in the Eurasian integration process and other sovereign centres of development, Russia would continue working to establish a multipolar world order and a system of equal and indivisible security,” he added.

Moscow is ready to engage in a fair dialogue on security and strategic stability, but “it should not be held from a position of strength but should be free of arrogance, conceit and a sense of exceptionalism. The parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests”. On election results, he said: “I will do whatever it takes, whatever I can to live up to your trust.” Putin has been President or Prime Minister since 1999.

