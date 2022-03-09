Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

Vienna, March 9
Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces last month, have stopped transmitting data to the UN nuclear watchdog, it said on Tuesday.
"The Director General ... indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. Safeguards refers to the field of IAEA work aimed at keeping track of nuclear material.
Reuters
.All Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have moved out along with other foreign students and will soon board flights for home under Operation Ganga, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday. Read full story
A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad. Read full story
The open letter from Olena Zelenska warns the world of disastrous consequences if Russia was not stopped. Read full story
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric - ubiquitous global brands and symbols of US corporate might - all have announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. Read full story
