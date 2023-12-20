 What does Trump's disqualification ruling in Colorado mean? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • What does Trump's disqualification ruling in Colorado mean?

What does Trump's disqualification ruling in Colorado mean?

Trump's campaign called the court decision ‘undemocratic’

What does Trump's disqualification ruling in Colorado mean?

Donald Trump.



Reuters

December 20

Donald Trump was disqualified from Colorado's presidential primary ballot by the state's Supreme Court on Tuesday, an extraordinary ruling that could be struck down ahead of the November 2024 election.

Here is a look at the decision and what it means for the former U.S. president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

What does the ruling say?

A slim majority of the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state's ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which bars anyone engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal office.

A lower court judge previously ruled that Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, during a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters amounted to insurrection but stopped short of disqualifying him, saying Section 3 does not apply to presidents.

The Colorado Supreme Court paused its own ruling pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court, which Trump said he will immediately seek.

Will the ruling stand?

The case involves a host of unprecedented legal issues related to Section 3, which was passed in the aftermath of the Civil War and has rarely been tested.

It is not clear how the Supreme Court would rule, but it is dominated by a conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees, some of whom are longtime skeptics of giving courts powers that are not clearly based in legislation.

That was a top concern for the dissenting justices in the 4-3 Colorado decision, who said the majority's ruling would strip Trump of one of his most basic rights without adequate due process.

They noted that Trump has not been convicted of insurrection by a jury and did not have the right to subpoena records or compel witnesses to testify in the case, among other basic rights afforded to criminal defendants.

What does Trump say about the ruling?

Trump's campaign called the court decision "undemocratic." "The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court," a campaign spokesperson said.

He and his allies have criticised disqualification cases in Colorado and several other states as undemocratic and part of a conspiracy by his political rivals to keep him out of office.

How could the ruling impact the election?

Even if the ruling survives Supreme Court review, it could be inconsequential to the outcome of the November 2024 election because Trump does not need to win Colorado and is not expected to, given its strong Democratic leanings.

Colorado has nine of the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. Biden won the state by more than 13 percentage points in the 2020 election.

But similar lawsuits could be filed in competitive states that Trump must win to prevail, and while none of those courts would be bound by the Colorado decision, judges will likely study it closely while reaching their own conclusions.

What is the status of other Trump disqualification cases?

Voters and advocacy groups have sued to block Trump from the ballot in more than 12 states, but at least seven of them have failed for a variety of reasons.

Courts in Michigan, New Hampshire and Florida have dismissed similar cases on procedural and jurisdictional grounds, with some rulings stating that courts do not have the power to unilaterally disqualify candidates from ballots.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has also rejected a disqualification case.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Donald Trump #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

10
India

PM Modi, Netanyahu discusses India workers for Israel, threat to shipping from Houthi rebels

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet