 What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan?
Explainer

What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan?

What is the UK's Rwanda migrant deportation plan?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



Reuters

London, April 15

Britain's parliament is set to pass legislation which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes will pave the way for the government to send asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive in Britain without permission.

Last November, the UK Supreme Court declared the policy unlawful, but Sunak says the new law overrides any legal concerns and will thus fulfil his pledge to stop people arriving across the Channel in small boats.

Here are details about the plan and the migration issue:

WHY IS IMMIGRATION SUCH AN ISSUE IN BRITAIN?

Taking back control of Britain's borders and ending the free movement of people into the country was a major factor that led to the 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union. Polls show it remains one of the most important issues for voters.

Official figures put 2022 annual net migration to the United Kingdom at a record of 745,000, and Sunak has set out a series of measures to cut legal migration by 300,000.

He has also promised to stop people making the dangerous journey of about 20 miles (32 km) across the Channel in small boats.

More than 29,000 people arrived this way last year, after a record 45,775 migrants arrived in 2022. So far this year (up to April 10), more than 5,500 people have been detected, a similar rate to 2022.

WHAT IS BRITAIN'S RWANDA PLAN?

The scheme, which was agreed in April 2022 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sends anyone who arrived in Britain illegally after Jan. 1, 2022 to Rwanda, some 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away.

However, the first deportation flight in June 2022 was blocked by European judges. The UK Supreme Court then upheld a ruling that the scheme was unlawful because migrants were at risk of being sent back to their homelands or to other countries where they would be at risk of mistreatment.

Despite no deportations taking place, Britain has already paid Rwanda more than 200 million pounds ($304 million), and to resettle some 300 refugees could cost more than 600 million pounds. It also remains unclear how many people Rwanda can take.

WHY IS THE RWANDA POLICY SO IMPORTANT TO SUNAK?

After becoming prime minister in 2022, Sunak made his pledge to "stop the boats" one of his top five priorities.

Britain is currently spending more than 3 billion pounds a year on processing asylum applications, with the cost of housing migrants awaiting a decision in hotels and other accommodation running at about 8 million pounds a day.

Figures show about 100,000 asylum applications remain to be decided.

WHAT IS SUNAK'S 'SAFETY OF RWANDA' LAW?

To address the issues raised by the Supreme Court, Sunak agreed a new treaty with Rwanda that seeks to prevent asylum seekers deported there from being sent anywhere else other than back to Britain.

His proposed bill, which the government stated might not be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, affirms that Rwanda is a safe country.

It disapplies some sections of Britain's Human Rights Act and says ministers alone would decide on whether to comply with any injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

However, the law has provoked widespread criticism, from members of Sunak's own Conservative Party to the United Nations human rights chief. Once passed, Sunak has said flights to Rwanda would begin by the middle of the year.

WILL RWANDAN DEPORTATION FLIGHTS TAKE OFF?

For some in Sunak's party, the new law did not go far enough in preventing asylum seekers from being able to appeal against their deportation.

The legislation means that while UK courts will not be able to consider whether Rwanda is safe, individual cases could still have to be considered in their own right, albeit on very limited grounds.

The ECHR could again issue orders to block deportation flights, although the court has amended its rules so that injunctions will only be issued in "exceptional circumstances". Its president has said Britain had a legal obligation to comply with its rulings.

Unions have said ministers would need parliament to change the civil service code if it wants government staff to ignore ECHR rulings if instructed by ministers. Otherwise they warn they might take legal action themselves.

HOW DOES BRITAIN COMPARE WITH OTHER COUNTRIES?

Many European nations, such as Germany, have tightened their border controls to address immigration concerns, while European lawmakers last week approved a revamped migration system to reduce unwanted immigration.

Denmark has also signed a similar agreement with Rwanda, but has yet to send any migrants there, and Italy has announced plans to build reception centres in Albania.

Israel scrapped a similar deal with Rwanda after five years, with the Israeli Supreme Court declaring it unlawful because Rwanda had not complied with assurances it had given.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

3
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

4
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

5
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

6
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

7
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Former SAD CPS Pawan Tinu, who joined AAP today, remains prominent Dalit face from Jalandhar

9
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

10
India

Indian Ambassador Devyani Khobragade dresses as ‘apsara’ on Cambodian New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

The retired judges accused critics of having insidious metho...

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED

A Delhi Special Court had sent Kejriwal to 14-day judicial c...

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

Middle East on brink, UN Secretary-General Guterres calls fo...

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23

The CBI told the court that she was not required for further...

Sukhbir Badal posts picture of ‘patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital; lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

‘Patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Rain brings respite from heat in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Bansal’s aide Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq to enter fray

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

Sukhbir Badal posts picture of ‘patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital; lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

‘Patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana