 What is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is marking its 75th anniversary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • What is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is marking its 75th anniversary
Explainer

What is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is marking its 75th anniversary

The declaration was born of the ‘never again’ sentiment among political leaders after two world wars and the Holocaust

What is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is marking its 75th anniversary

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

United Nations, December 10

Seventy-five years ago on Sunday, the UN General Assembly approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at a meeting in Paris - laying one of the foundation stones of the international order that emerged following the horrors of World War II.

The declaration was proclaimed as “a common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations.”

In practice, it hasn't always turned out that way over the subsequent decades. As the document turns 75, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said this week that the world is at a “somber moment in history,” wracked by conflicts and crises. But he insisted that “human rights have not failed.”

What is the universal declaration

A relatively compact document, the declaration consists of a preamble and 30 articles setting out fundamental rights and freedoms.

Article 1 states that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

Article 2 says that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms the declaration sets out, “without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

Other articles state that “everyone has the right to life, liberty and the security of person,” and that no one “shall be held in slavery or servitude” or “subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The declaration says that “all are equal before the law” and that everyone is entitled to “a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal.” And it says that “everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.”

The declaration enshrines the rights to freedom of religion; to freedom of opinion and expression; and to freedom of peaceful assembly. And it says that everyone has the right to education.

Why and how was it drawn up

The declaration was born of the “never again” sentiment among political leaders after two world wars and the Holocaust.

On top of the UN Charter, the document that founded the United Nations in 1945, countries decided to draw up what the UN calls a “road map” to guarantee the rights of every individual.

A formal drafting committee was chaired by Eleanor Roosevelt, the widow of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and consisted of members of the new Commission on Human Rights from eight countries, selected to reflect geographical distribution.

Over 50 UN member countries participated in the final drafting in 1948, and the UN General Assembly approved the result on December 10, 1948, with eight countries abstaining but none voting against.

Human rights group Amnesty International notes that the declaration was drawn up at a time when much of the world's population lived under colonial rule but says that “its drafting ultimately could not be controlled by the powerful alone.”

It says that smaller nations “outmaneuvered the large,” ensuring that the final text promised human rights for all without distinction, and that female delegates ensured equal rights for men and women were affirmed.

What did it achieve

The declaration isn't a treaty and isn't legally binding in itself, but the principles it sets out have been incorporated into many countries' laws and it is viewed as the basis for international human rights law.

It is recognized as having inspired and paved the way for more than 70 human rights treaties at global and regional levels, according to the UN.

“It inspired the decolonization movement, it inspired the anti-apartheid movement and it inspired freedom fighters all around the world, be it on gender issues, be it on LGBTIQ+ issues, be it against racism,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Türk said on Wednesday.

“If we did not have it, we would be even in a more serious situation because then you would have different standards, and let's also be very clear: It is the universal standard,” he said.

He acknowledged that some have said it doesn't apply to a specific religion, culture or region, but called that “absolute nonsense.”

Türk's own job emerged from one of the agreements that built on the 1948 declaration: the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action of 1993.

What is the situation now

The 75th anniversary comes as human rights are challenged in the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia's war in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar and Sudan and in a host of other places and situations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the universal declaration has been “too often misused and abused.”

“It is exploited for political gain and it is ignored, often, by the very same people,” Guterres said in a speech in February to the UN Human Rights Council - itself frequently criticized because of some member countries' own poor rights records. “Some governments chip away at it. Others use a wrecking ball.”

Still, Amnesty International says the declaration “is living proof that a global vision for human rights is possible, is doable, can be realized.”

Türk said despite the many times the declaration has been ignored or exploited, it is still relevant, and the world should honour its successes and learn from its failures.

“Human rights are inherent to every human being. Leaders who ignore this truth imperil the people they are meant to serve,” he said.

#human rights


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

5
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

6
Rajasthan

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

7
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

8
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

9
Punjab

Punjab: Undertrial taken to native village for father’s last prayers flees police custody

10
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

In the recently-held state Assembly elections, the BJP won 5...

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Instead of addressing crucial issues, Canadian Government ha...

Karni Sena chief ‘s murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP