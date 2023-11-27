 What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself

What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself

Lookups for the word are routinely heavy on the dictionary company's site but were boosted to new heights throughout the year

What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

New York, November 27

In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is “authentic”.

Authentic cuisine. Authentic voice. Authentic self. Authenticity as artifice. Lookups for the word are routinely heavy on the dictionary company's site but were boosted to new heights throughout the year, editor at large Peter Sokolowski told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview.

“We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity,” he said ahead of Monday's announcement of this year's word. “What we realise is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.” Sokolowski and his team don't delve into the reasons people head for dictionaries and websites in search of specific words. Rather, they chase the data on lookup spikes and world events that correlate. This time around, there was no particularly huge boost at any given time but a constancy to the increased interest in “authentic”.

This was the year of artificial intelligence, for sure, but also a moment when ChatGPT-maker OpenAI suffered a leadership crisis. Taylor Swift and Prince Harry chased after authenticity in their words and deeds. Musk himself, at February's World Government Summit in Dubai, urged the heads of companies, politicians, ministers and other leaders to “speak authentically” on social media by running their own accounts.

“Can we trust whether a student wrote this paper? Can we trust whether a politician made this statement? We don't always trust what we see anymore,” Sokolowski said. “We sometimes don't believe our own eyes or our own ears. We are now recognising that authenticity is a performance itself." Merriam-Webster's entry for “authentic” is busy with meaning.

There is “not false or imitation: real, actual,” as in an authentic cockney accent. There's “true to one's own personality, spirit or character”. There's “worthy of acceptance or belief as conforming to or based on fact”. There is “made or done the same way as an original”. And, perhaps the most telling, there's “conforming to an original so as to reproduce essential features”.

“Authentic” follows 2022's choice of “gaslighting”. And 2023 marks Merriam-Webster's 20th anniversary choosing a top word.

The company's data crunchers filter out evergreen words like “love” and “affect” vs “effect” that are always high in lookups among the 500,000 words it defines online. This year, the wordsmiths also filtered out numerous five-letter words because Wordle and Quordle players clearly use the company's site in search of them as they play the daily games, Sokolowski said.

Sokolowski, a lexicologist, and his colleagues have a bevy of runners-up for word of the year that also attracted unusual traffic. They include “X” (lookups spiked in July after Musk's rebranding of Twitter), “EGOT” (there was a boost in February when Viola Davis achieved that rare quadruple-award status with a Grammy) and “Elemental,” the title of a new Pixar film that had lookups jumping in June.

Rounding out the company's top words of 2023, in no particular order:    RIZZ: Slang for “romantic appeal or charm" and seemingly short for charisma. Merriam-Webster added the word to its online dictionary in September and it's been among the top lookups since, Sokolowski said.

KIBBUTZ: There was a massive spike in lookups for “a communal farm or settlement in Israel” after Hamas militants attacked several near the Gaza Strip on Oct 7. The first kibbutz was founded circa 1909 in what is today Israel.

IMPLODE: The June 18 implosion of the Titan submersible on a commercial expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage sent lookups soaring for this word, meaning “to burst inward.” “It was a story that completely occupied the world,” Sokolowski said.

DEADNAME: Interest was high in what Merriam-Webster defines as “the name that a transgender person was given at birth and no longer uses upon transitioning.” Lookups followed an onslaught of legislation aimed at curtailing LGBTQ+ rights around the country.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Deepfake #Elon Musk #New York #Social Media #Twitter


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

3
India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

4
Chandigarh

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

5
Punjab Firing at singer’s house in Canada

Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

8
Chandigarh

Farmers block road in Mohali

9
Haryana

Pay Rs 400-cr enhancement fee in a month, Gurugram residents told

10
Himachal

Congress high command to decide candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA on rescue operations

NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three

Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

The narcotics recovered is valued around Rs 30 lakh, say pol...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula

Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday

Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row