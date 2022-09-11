 What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest : The Tribune India

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on September 11, 2022. Reuters

London, September 11

The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.

A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days:

Sunday, September 11

The queen’s oak coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and put into a seven-vehicle entourage. Then it was driven slowly to Edinburgh, passing through towns and villages in the Scottish countryside.

People paid their respects along the route, from lining rural roads to coming together in huge crowds in Edinburgh. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital.

Charles was proclaimed king in other parts of the U.K.: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In London, the new king hosted a reception for diplomats from the 14 other Commonwealth countries where he is king.

Monday, September 12

King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The royal couple then fly to Edinburgh where they attend a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.

The queen’s coffin, accompanied by the king and queen consort, will travel to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

Tuesday, September 13

The queen’s coffin is taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

The king and Camilla will visit Northern Ireland, where they meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Wednesday, September 14

The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.

It is placed in Parliament’s medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

Friday, September 16

The king and queen consort will visit Wales.

Monday, September 19

The queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.

The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the UK. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

2
Haryana

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

3
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

6
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked over his objectionable video that went viral

7
Punjab

Ropar land sold for pittance to developers

8
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

9
Haryana

Growth dwarfed, dejected Haryana farmers destroy standing paddy crop

10
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

Asia Cup Final: Rajapaksa flays Pakistan attack to take Sri Lanka to 170 for 6

Asia Cup Final: Sri Lanka’s Cup of glory as Pakistan get vanquished

A country picking up pieces after the death of democracy whi...

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in war

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

Ukrainian forces push north, south and east: Army commander ...

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi’s aide Kapil Pandit had done recee of Salman Khan’s house, says Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Azad said only a party with a two-thirds majority in Parliam...


Cities

View All

No takers for civic body’s parking lots in Amritsar

No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Despite ban, single-use plastic still available in Amritsar

Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

Chandigarh electricity dept cautions consumers against fake messages circulating via social media, SMS

Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

No tender for sole GMSH chemist shop after 1992

21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

Drugs entering through Gujarat port smuggled to Punjab and other states, says Kejriwal

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Stubble management: 56,000 machines to be distributed, farmers sensitised, says Punjab Minister

Stubble management: 56,000 machines to be distributed, farmers sensitised, says Punjab Minister

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Civic body officials under scanner

Civic body officials under scanner

Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Doctor felicitated at state-level event