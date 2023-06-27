Whereabouts and fate of Russian mercenary leader remain a mystery after revolt

Moscow, June 27
Russia’s Federal Security Service announced Tuesday that it has closed a criminal probe into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The service, known by the initials FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.” With that and other “relevant circumstances,” the agency closed the case on Tuesday — in line with the promises the Kremlin gave over the weekend not to prosecute Prigozhin and his fighters after he stopped the revolt. AP
