WHO set to declare sweetener in diet sodas, drinks as carcinogenic

London, June 29

One of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.

Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars’ Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research arm, the sources said.

The IARC ruling, finalised earlier this month after a meeting of the group’s external experts, is intended to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, based on all published evidence.

It doesn’t take into account how much of a product a person can safely consume. This advice for individuals comes from a separate WHO expert committee on food additives, known as JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives), alongside determinations from national regulators.

However, similar IARC rulings in the past for different substances have raised concerns among consumers, led to lawsuits, and pressured manufacturers to swap to alternatives.

JECFA, the WHO panel on additives, is also reviewing aspartame use. Its meeting began this month and it is due to announce its findings on the same day that the IARC makes public its decision – on July 14. Since 1981, JECFA has said aspartame is safe to consume within accepted daily limits. — Reuters