WHO still wants to identify the origins of Covid-19

All hypotheses on the origins of virus remain on the table, says WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus

Geneva, March 3

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not abandoned any plans to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its Director-General said on Friday.

"I have written to and spoken with high-level Chinese leaders on multiple occasions as recently as just a few weeks ago. Until then, all hypotheses on the origins of the virus remain on the table," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the US Energy Department had concluded the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

"I wish to be very clear that WHO has not abandoned any plans to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic," Tedros said. Reuters

