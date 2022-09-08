Wildfire rages in southern California

PTI

Los Angeles: A wildfire in southern California that killed two persons and injured one exploded to over 2,400 acres within 24 hours, authorities said. The fire started on Monday near the city of Hemet in Riverside County amid a heat wave that has scorched Southern California for days. ians

Swiss women's pay 43% less than men’s

Zurich: Women in Switzerland earn 43 per cent less than men and draw less pension, the government's Gender Overall Earnings Gap study pointed out. This reflected differences in employment participation, the effects of family and life models, and wage gaps between the two genders over time. reuters

Cancer cases in adults on the rise globally

Washington: The incidence of cancers diagnosed before the age of 50 has dramatically increased around the world, with this rise beginning around 1990, as per a study published in the journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.