Wildfire rages in southern California

Los Angeles: A wildfire in southern California that killed two persons and injured one exploded to over 2,400 acres within 24 hours, authorities said. The fire started on Monday near the city of Hemet in Riverside County amid a heat wave that has scorched Southern California for days. ians
Swiss women's pay 43% less than men’s
Zurich: Women in Switzerland earn 43 per cent less than men and draw less pension, the government's Gender Overall Earnings Gap study pointed out. This reflected differences in employment participation, the effects of family and life models, and wage gaps between the two genders over time. reuters
Cancer cases in adults on the rise globally
Washington: The incidence of cancers diagnosed before the age of 50 has dramatically increased around the world, with this rise beginning around 1990, as per a study published in the journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...