Wildfires in Greece burn for fifth day as another heatwave hits

Athens, July 21
Greece struggled to contain a wildfire west of Athens that burnt forestland for a fifth day on Friday as another heatwave hit the country.
Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements from Cyprus, France, Israel and Italy, attempted to control the fire that broke out in the wider Athens area on Monday, gutting houses and forcing evacuations.
"We continue to battle the blaze west of Athens. We are worried for major rekindling," a fire service official told Reuters, asking not to be named.
More than 100 houses and businesses have been severely damaged from this wildfire and another near Athens that authorities put out earlier in the week.
The government on Friday announced relief measures for afflicted households, including financial aid and subsidies to rent houses.
Two other blazes in forests on the island of Rhodes and in the Lakonia district in southern Greece were tamed on Friday.
Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged people to remain on guard. The risk of wildfires in the coming days will remain high and further heat is forecast following on from a previous heatwave.
"We are having a very difficult three-day spell, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with extreme weather conditions and very high temperatures followed by strong winds," the minister said, adding that after a short respite, another heatwave was forecast from the middle of next week.
With temperatures expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday and Sunday, the Culture Ministry said all archaeological sites, including the Acropolis monument, will shut between 12 noon and 5.30 pm (0900-1430 GMT) until July 23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hin...
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar
As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...
Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi
Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...