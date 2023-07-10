 Will continue to help Sri Lanka overcome crisis, assures India : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Will continue to help Sri Lanka overcome crisis, assures India

Will continue to help Sri Lanka overcome crisis, assures India

Will continue to help Sri Lanka overcome crisis, assures India

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe



PTI

Colombo, July 9

India has reiterated its willingness to play a constructive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts for recovery from the worst economic crisis. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Construction, Power and Energy Expo-2023 in Colombo on Friday, India’s Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob said the recent developments in India-Sri Lanka ties had strengthened the friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries.

Wickremesinghe to visit India on july 21

  • Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit India on July 21 during which he is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi.
  • Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is set to leave for the island nation next week to work out the arrangements for the visit.

15 fishermen arrested

  • The Sri Lankan navy has arrested 15 Indian fishermen on board two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters.
  • They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings.

“We were the first creditor nation in January this year to convey the financing assurances needed to kickstart the IMF process. India will continue to play a constructive role as a Co-Chair of the Creditors’ Committee along with Japan and the Paris Club,” he said.

In May this year, 17 countries that have extended loans to Sri Lanka formed an Creditors’ Committee co-chaired by India, Japan and France to discuss Sri Lanka’s request for debt treatment.

Paris Club is a group of officials from major creditor countries whose role is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by debtor countries.

Jacob said India’s financial and humanitarian support worth USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka is far in excess of the total anticipated Extended Fund Facility of the IMF.

Sri Lanka was hit by a catastrophic financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to embark on a two-day visit to India on July 21 during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials here said.

This will be Wickremesinghe's first visit to India since his appointment as President of the cash-strapped country last year following the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people's uprising in July. Wickremesinghe was appointed President for the balance term of Rajapaksa till September 2024.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will arrive in Sri Lanka early next week to work out the arrangements for Wickremesinghe's visit to New Delhi.

Officials said Wickremesinghe will finalise the implementation of several projects related to power and energy, agriculture and maritime issues in the island nation ahead of his departure for New Delhi. Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda among others will accompany the President.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

3
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

6
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Himachal

Heavy rains lead to massive increase in water inflow at major dams, but situation under control

8
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

9
Punjab

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

10
Chandigarh

Rain alert: Holiday in Mohali schools on July 10

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...

Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede

Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede

The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at B...

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

The general public is advised not to venture into water bodi...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine