 Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China : The Tribune India

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China’ she said

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

Nikki Haley is the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid. ANI Photo



ANI

Washington, February 26

US Republican Party, Grand Old Party (GOP) Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the US. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys".

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," Haley, the Former Governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN, wrote in an op-ed for New York Post.

According to Haley, America spent USD 46 billion on foreign aid last year. That's more than any other country by far. Taxpayers deserve to know where that money is going and what it's doing. They will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes.

Nikki Haley formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15  (local time), pitching herself to voters as part of a "new generation" of Republican leaders who can win at the ballot box.

Haley is now the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid. As the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations, took the stage, Haley introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants pitching a new future for the Republican party.

Haley in the Op-ed, while citing examples said that the US has given Iran more than USD 2 billion over the last few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on our troops.

"The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that's supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel," she said.

The US has given hundreds of millions of dollars to Zimbabwe, a country with one of the most anti-American voting records in the UN.

American taxpayers still give money to Communist China for ridiculous environmental programs, despite the obvious threat China poses to Americans. We give money to Belarus, which is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's closest ally. We even give money to Communist Cuba -- a country our own government has designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, Haley stated in her Op-ed for the New York Post.

"This is not just Joe Biden. It's been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past. They typically operate on autopilot, with no consideration for the conduct of the countries that receive our aid. It will take a determined president to root out these taxpayer rip-offs." Haley said she is running for the president's post to restore US's strength, national pride, people's trust. Backing American allies and friends like Israel and Ukraine is smart. Sending our tax dollars to enemies isn't.

"I will be that president, just as I was that ambassador," Haley wrote.

"As ambassador, I strongly supported President Donald Trump's decision to cut nearly USD 2 billion of military aid to Pakistan because that country supports terrorists who kill American troops. It was a major victory for our troops, our taxpayers and our vital interests, but it didn't go nearly far enough. We've still given them way too much in other aid. As president, I will block every penny," the US presidential candidate further wrote.

With the aim of moving from the "stale ideas and faded ideas" of the past, the Indian American leader Nikki Haley on February 15 (Wednesday) announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination.

After Republican leader Nikki Haley, another Indian-American, healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday (local time) announced his 2024 US presidential election bid.

"We've celebrated our "diversity" so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them," tweeted Ramaswamy in a video announcing his intention to run for president.  

#China #Nikki Haley #Pakistan #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Very serious': Central security agencies on Amritpal Singh's activities

2
Punjab

Centre in wait and watch on Punjab, mindful of Indira Gandhi’s 1980 ‘mistake’

3
Punjab

Ajnala incident could have been avoided, will change future course: Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

5
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

6
Punjab

Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

7
Comment

My memories of Yashji

8
Himachal

Heavy rains, snowfall likely in mid and higher reaches of Himachal from February 28 onwards

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

10
Nation

G20 Ministerial under India's Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with 'corruption' in implementing excise policy

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

‘I pray to God that you soon return from jail’, tweets Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

AAP governments in Punjab, Delhi will procure onions from you, don’t throw them away: Bhagwant Mann tells farmers in Gujarat

2020 Delhi riots: Nine men acquitted of torching medical store

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Farmers lay siege to sugar mill over dues

Man held for desecration at Nandanpur gurdwara

Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Computer teachers to protest today

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

MC yet to launch anti-rabies vax drive for stray dogs in city

300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Takht Jathedar, SGPC must act, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Post-raids, farm leader says targeted by CBI

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15