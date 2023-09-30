Will defend maritime territory, says Philippines amid China’s aggression

Manila, September 29

The Philippine president said Friday that his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippines will put up a strong defence of its territory and the rights of its fishers and is not looking for trouble, its president said.

The Philippine coastguard this week said it had cut a 300 metre (980 feet) floating barrier installed by China that blocked access to the hotly disputed Scarborough Shoal, an area Beijing has controlled for over a decade. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in his first remarks over the latest flare up, said the Philippines was upholding its rights to fish in its exclusive economic zone. “What we will do is to continue defending the Philippines, the maritime territory of the Philippines, the rights of our fishermen to catch fish in areas where they are doing it for hundreds of years already,” Marcos told reporters. — Agencies

