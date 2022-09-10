‘Will endeavour to serve all my people’

London, September 9

Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, said her son and successor Charles in his maiden televised address as King to the grieving nation on Friday.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the palace.

He said he will follow his mother in serving the people of the United Kingdom and its territories across the world with “loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life”.

Loss Deeply felt We mourn profoundly the passing away of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. King Charles, the oldest royal to ever assume the throne

He thanked his “darling mama” for the “love, affection, guidance and example” she showed, as he thanked her and spoke of the “profound grief” that had gripped the royal family and the nation with her passing away. The 73-year-old King also used the address to pledge to serve the United Kingdom, its realms and the Commonwealth with loyalty and dedication.

People gather at the Buckingham Palace to pay tributes. REUTERS

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” said the King. “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory, and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings sadness to so many, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all,” he said.

A boy with a bouquet.

King Charles also used his address to bestow his son and heir — Prince William, the Prince of Wales and also Duke of Cornwall — the titles he formerly held. The broadcast, which followed a minute’s silence at St Paul’s Cathedral, was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace this afternoon. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, greeted large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace before holding his first audience with PM Liz Truss. The monarch who ascended to the throne on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, returned from Balmoral Castle in Scotland and was met with emotional crowds to express their condolences. — PTI

A grieving woman among the sea of mourners.

Queen’s state funeral to be UK’s 1st since 1965

Soldiers stand during a gun salute at the Tower of London. REUTERS

The Queen’s state funeral will be UK’s first in over half a century, with former PM Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965

A state funeral begins with the body being carried on a gun carriage, drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral

The only monarch who was not given a state funeral was Edward VIII, who abdicated PTI

UK Parliament holds spl session