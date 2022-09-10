 ‘Will endeavour to serve all my people’ : The Tribune India

‘Will endeavour to serve all my people’

First televised address by King Charles III | Bestows titles of Prince & Princess of Wales on William & Kate

‘Will endeavour to serve all my people’

A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III outside the Buckingham Palace. REUTERS

London, September 9

Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, said her son and successor Charles in his maiden televised address as King to the grieving nation on Friday.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the palace.

He said he will follow his mother in serving the people of the United Kingdom and its territories across the world with “loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life”.

Loss Deeply felt

We mourn profoundly the passing away of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. King Charles, the oldest royal to ever assume the throne

He thanked his “darling mama” for the “love, affection, guidance and example” she showed, as he thanked her and spoke of the “profound grief” that had gripped the royal family and the nation with her passing away. The 73-year-old King also used the address to pledge to serve the United Kingdom, its realms and the Commonwealth with loyalty and dedication.

People gather at the Buckingham Palace to pay tributes. REUTERS

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” said the King. “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory, and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings sadness to so many, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all,” he said.

A boy with a bouquet.

King Charles also used his address to bestow his son and heir — Prince William, the Prince of Wales and also Duke of Cornwall — the titles he formerly held. The broadcast, which followed a minute’s silence at St Paul’s Cathedral, was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace this afternoon. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, greeted large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace before holding his first audience with PM Liz Truss. The monarch who ascended to the throne on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, returned from Balmoral Castle in Scotland and was met with emotional crowds to express their condolences. — PTI

A grieving woman among the sea of mourners.

Queen’s state funeral to be UK’s 1st since 1965

Soldiers stand during a gun salute at the Tower of London. REUTERS

  • The Queen’s state funeral will be UK’s first in over half a century, with former PM Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965
  • A state funeral begins with the body being carried on a gun carriage, drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy
  • The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral
  • The only monarch who was not given a state funeral was Edward VIII, who abdicated PTI

UK Parliament holds spl session

  • Everyday politics was put on hold with lawmakers set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament over two days, which began with a special session at noon
  • Many sporting and cultural events were cancelled as a mark of respect, and some businesses shut their doors
  • Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said her death marked an “enormous shift” for Britain and the world
  • UK PM Liz Truss and other senior ministers will attend a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

5
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

6
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

7
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

8
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

9
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

10
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner