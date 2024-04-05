Will investigate ‘powder in letters’ to judges: Pak PM

PTI

Islamabad, April 4

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government will launch a probe into threat letters laced with a “suspicious powder” received by the judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts in Islamabad and Lahore. Eight judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and three judges of Lahore High Court received threatening letters with white powder suspected to be anthrax.

“The letters that were sent to various judges yesterday, and the reports that have emerged about a suspicious powder in them […] So I think that we should show full responsibility on this and not let any kind of politics near this [matter],” Dawn News quoted the prime minister as saying during a cabinet meeting here.

“The government of Pakistan, with a sense of responsibility, will investigate this,” Sharif said.

#Lahore #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif #Supreme Court