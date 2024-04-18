Will make our own decisions, says Netanyahu as West calls for restraint

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, April 17

Israel will make its own decisions about how to defend itself, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, as Western countries pleaded for restraint in responding to a volley of attacks from Iran.

The United States, European Union and G7 group of industrialised nations all announced plans to consider tighter sanctions on Iran, seen as aimed at mollifying Israel and persuading it to rein in its retaliation for the first ever direct Iranian strikes after decades of confrontation by proxy.

Netanyahu met the German and British foreign ministers, who both travelled to Israel as part of a coordinated push to keep confrontation between Israel and Iran from escalating into a regional conflict fueled by the Gaza war.

Netanyahu's office said he thanked David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock for their support, while telling them: “I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself.” Earlier, Cameron said it was now apparent Israel planned to retaliate for the Iranian missile and drone strikes, which Tehran launched on Saturday in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike that killed military officers at its embassy in Syria.

Baerbock said escalation “would serve no one, not Israel's security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not the third countries in the region who simply want to live in peace.”

More than six months into the Gaza war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas that has seen flare-ups across the Middle East, diplomats are searching for a way to avert direct battle between Israel and Iran. The Iranian missiles and drones launched on Saturday were mostly shot down by Israel and its allies and caused no deaths.

But Israel says it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrents. Iran says it considers the matter closed but will retaliate again if Israel does. Washington says it is planning to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone programme in coming days and expects its allies will follow suit. EU leaders are due to discuss sanctions at a summit in Brussels, and sanctions are also on the agenda at G7 talks in Italy.

Inside Gaza, Israel has launched a massive air and ground assault, with nearly 34,000 people confirmed killed. — Reuters

Israel planning to act, warns Cameron

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who is in Israel, said Wednesday that Israel “is making a decision to act” in response to Iran’s missile and drone attack over the weekend

He hoped they would do so “in a way that is smart as well as tough and also does as little as possible to escalate this conflict.” He spoke after meeting Israel’s President Isaac Herzog

