Will project India as emerging power, investment hub: Piyush Goyal

PTI

Davos, May 22

With nearly 100 CEOs and over a dozen government leaders here for a rare springtime annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the Indian contingent at this Swiss ski resort town is brimming with confidence when it comes to share their story of fighting the pandemic and attracting more investments.

Three union ministers — Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri — as well as nearly 100 business leaders from India are participating in the event. Goyal said India’s participation would help reinforce the country’s crucial role as a rising economic powerhouse and project it as an attractive hub for business and investment globally.

Crucial role India’s participation will help reinforce the country’s crucial role as a rising economic powerhouse. —Piyush Goyal, union commerce minister

The government leaders and their associates are also confident that India will be able to tell the world that their approach towards the Ukraine crisis has been the most balanced, even as a vast majority of the world leaders who have congregated here are expected to take on Russia strongly for waging the war.

Among key issues, they feel, which will dominate the five-day event include climate change, crypto currencies, role of multilateral institutions and rising costs across the world.

The Indian story at Davos this time also has a key component of various states making their strong respective pitches for investments and global collaborations.

Prominent among those are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Top industrialists such as Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal and Pawan Munjal, a large number of young Indian business leaders are also attending the summit. They include Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CoinSwitch Founder and CEO Ashish Singhal, Oyo Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal and EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti.

#piyush goyal