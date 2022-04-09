Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Los Angeles, April 8
Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony. - Reuters
