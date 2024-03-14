Will use nukes if Russia threatened, warns Putin

Moscow, march 13
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days before an election in which he’s certain to secure another six-year term.
The Russian leader has repeatedly talked about his readiness to use nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022. The most recent such threat came in his state-of-the-nation address last month, when he warned the West that deepening its involvement in the fighting in Ukraine would risk a nuclear war. Asked in an interview with Russian state television if he has ever considered using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin responded that there has been no need for that. He also noted that he doesn’t think that the world is heading for a nuclear war, describing US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the possible dangers of escalation. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...