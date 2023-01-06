William knocked me to floor over Meghan: Harry

London, January 5

Britain’s Prince Harry says older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry’s American wife Meghan in his much-awaited memoir which went on sale in Spain.

The altercation between the brothers is detailed in Harry’s book “Spare” which was due to be published on January 10.

In the book, Harry says the 2019 brawl with William took place at Harry’s London home. William had called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry said sounded like “the press narrative” about his wife.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” William then challenged Harry to hit back but he refused. William later returned, “looking regretful, apologised and asked him not to tell Meghan that he had attacked him”, Harry wrote. — Reuters