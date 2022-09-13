William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Nairobi, September 13
William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya‘s president.
He narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. The Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.
Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time.
On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands. AP
