Winter drought dries up French lake

PTI

Paris: Set at foot of the Pyrenees mountains, Lake Montbel is famous in south-west France for its turquoise waters. But as spring nears, the landscape has largely turned into a muddy wasteland as France’s driest winter in 64 years kept the lake from filling up. Reuters

10 killed in fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least 10 people of a family were killed and three injured when the roof of their house collapsed after catching fire in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday.