Winter drought dries up French lake

Paris: Set at foot of the Pyrenees mountains, Lake Montbel is famous in south-west France for its turquoise waters. But as spring nears, the landscape has largely turned into a muddy wasteland as France’s driest winter in 64 years kept the lake from filling up. Reuters
10 killed in fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Peshawar: At least 10 people of a family were killed and three injured when the roof of their house collapsed after catching fire in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Parts of Punjab, Haryana receive rain
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
India never halted trade relations with Pakistan: Indian diplomat
Suresh Kumar, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, ...