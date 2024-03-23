With $3 bn UK deal, Oz closer to having fleet of nuke subs

PTI

Sydney, March 22

Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time, the two countries said on Friday.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a defence and security pact to better meet challenges such as China’s increased activity in the South China Sea and South Pacific. UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps said the submarine programme was expensive but necessary.

The Virginia-class submarines will have a US weapons system onboard.

