 With 88% vote, Putin cruises to victory in presidential election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • With 88% vote, Putin cruises to victory in presidential election

With 88% vote, Putin cruises to victory in presidential election

With 88% vote, Putin cruises to victory in presidential election

Yulia Navalnaya (right), widow of Alexei Navalny, outside the Russian Embassy on the final day of polling, in Berlin. Reuters



Moscow, March 17

President Vladimir Putin won a record 88% in Russia's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls and first results showed, cementing his grip on power, though thousands of opponents staged a symbolic noon protest at polling stations. The early result means Putin, who came to power in 1999, looks to have easily won a new six-year term that would enable him to overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years.

Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest ever result in Russia's post-Soviet history, an exit poll by pollster FOM showed. The Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VCIOM) put Putin on 87%. First official results indicated the polls were accurate.

Opponents gagged

The elections are not free, given how Putin has imprisoned opponents and prevented others from running against him. —White House spokesperson

Not surprising

The election result will surprise nobody. Putin’s rule is authoritarian. He relies on censorship, repression and violence. —Germany foreign ministry

Against peace

By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian land, Russia shows it is not interested in peace. The UK will keep helping Ukraine. —UK foreign office

Sick for power

It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure (Putin) is simply sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever. —Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine president

The election comes just over two years since Putin triggered the deadliest European conflict since World War Two by ordering the invasion of Ukraine. He casts it as a "special military operation".

War has hung over the three day election: Ukraine has repeatedly attacked oil refineries in Russia, shelled Russian regions and sought to pierce Russian borders with proxy forces - a move Putin said would not be left unpunished.

While Putin's re-election is not in doubt given his control over Russia and the absence of any real challengers, the former KGB spy wanted to show that he has the overwhelming support of Russians. Several hours before polls closed at 1800 GMT, the nationwide turnout surpassed 2018 levels of 67.5%.

Supporters of Putin's most prominent opponent Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison last month, had called on Russians to come out at a "Noon against Putin" protest to show their dissent against a leader they cast as a corrupt autocrat. — Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Vladimir Putin


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed