With tie-breaking votes, Kamala makes history

PTI

Washington, July 13

Kamala Harris has set another record in the US history when she matched a 191-year-old record of casting tie-breaking votes as a vice president and backed the nomination of Indian-origin Kalpana Kotagal to be a federal agency member.

Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of colour in 2020, equalled the record held by Senator John C Calhoun, a Democratic-Republican who served as vice president from 1825 to 1832. Harris broke a 50-50 tie to bring her total of tie-breaking votes cast to 31.

#Kamala Harris