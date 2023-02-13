 Woman pulled alive from rubble in Turkey a week after earthquake : The Tribune India

Woman pulled alive from rubble in Turkey a week after earthquake

80,000 people were in hospital, and more than 1 million in temporary shelters

Woman pulled alive from rubble in Turkey a week after earthquake

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving homeless yet again many people who had already been displaced several times by a decade-old civil war. Reuters



Antakya/Elbistan, February 13

Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, a week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria killing more than 33,000 people.

Sibel Kaya, 40, was rescued in southern Gaziantep province, some 170 hours after the first of two quakes struck the region, the report said. Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras had also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries rose above 33,000 on Sunday and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939.

On Sunday, rescue teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus pulled a man alive from a collapsed building in Turkey, about 160 hours after the quake struck, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"Rescue work to remove the man from the rubble lasted more than four hours," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform, alongside a video showing rescuers taking a man from rubble and carrying him away.

"The work was carried out at night with a risk to life coming from a possible collapse of structures." In a central district of one of the worst hit cities, Antakya in southern Turkey, business owners emptied their shops on Sunday to prevent merchandise from being stolen by looters.

Residents and aid workers who came from other cities cited worsening security conditions, with widespread accounts of businesses and collapsed homes being robbed.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the government will deal firmly with looters, as he faces questions over his response to the earthquake ahead of an election scheduled for June that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power.

The quake is now the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan.

A father and daughter, a toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among other survivors pulled from the ruins of collapsed buildings in Turkey on Sunday, but such scenes are becoming rare as the number of dead climbed relentlessly.

At a funeral near Reyhanli, veiled women wailed and beat their chests as bodies were unloaded from lorries - some in closed wood coffins, others in uncovered coffins, and still others just wrapped in blankets.

Some residents sought to retrieve what they could from the destruction.

In Elbistan, epicentre of an aftershock almost as powerful as Monday's initial 7.8 magnitude quake, 32-year-old mobile shop owner Mustafa Bahcivan said he had come into town almost daily since then. On Sunday, he sifted through rubble searching for any of his phones that might still be intact and sellable.

"This used to be one of the busiest streets. Now it's completely gone," he said.

SYRIA AID COMPLICATED BY YEARS OF WAR

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving homeless yet again many people who had already been displaced several times by a decade-old civil war.

The region has received little aid compared with government-held areas.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Twitter from the Turkey-Syria border, where only a single crossing is open for U.N. aid supplies.

"They rightly feel abandoned," Griffiths said, adding that he was focused on addressing that swiftly.

The United States called on the Syrian government and all other parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need.

Earthquake aid from government-held regions into territory controlled by hardline opposition groups has been held up by approval issues with Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which controls much of the region, a U.N. spokesperson said.

An HTS source in Idlib told Reuters the group would not allow any shipments from government-held areas and that aid would be coming in from Turkey to the north.

The United Nations is hoping to ramp up cross-border operations by opening an additional two border points between Turkey and opposition-held Syria for aid deliveries, spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

U.N. Syria envoy Geir Pedersen said in Damascus the United Nations was mobilising funding to support Syria. "We're trying to tell everyone: Put politics aside, this is a time to unite behind a common effort to support the Syrian people," he said.

The quakes killed 29,605 people in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria, where tolls have not been updated for two days.

Turkey said on Sunday about 80,000 people were in hospital, and more than 1 million in temporary shelters.

Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

9
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala