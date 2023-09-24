Women’s quota Bill transformative step, says US-India forum

PTI

Washington, September 23

A Bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lower House of India’s Parliament and state assemblies for women is a transformative piece of legislation and a push for gender parity and egalitarianism, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has said.

In a statement issued on Friday, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi also underlined the importance of having more women at the top of decision-making bodies in the world's largest democracy. Aghi said, "This is a major step by the Indian Government in achieving gender equality and increased representation." India was one of the first countries in the world to have a woman Prime Minister and has had two women Presidents, he noted.

