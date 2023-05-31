‘Won’t arrest Putin if he arrives for BRICS meet’: SA ignores ICC warrant

New Delhi, May 30
Resisting intense western pressure, South Africa will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he arrives there to attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in August.
Following hectic diplomatic wrangling and persuasion that saw Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travelling to Africa and the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, calling on External Affairs Minister for consultations on the issue, South Africa said it would provide diplomatic immunity to all the participants who arrive in the country for BRICS-related events.
These would include the BRICS summit, which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving to South Africa despite an arrest warrant against him, served by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes relating to the Ukrainian invasion. As an ICC member, South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin if he attends the event.
Kremlin has indicated that Putin will take part in the summit. “Russia will take part in this summit at a proper level,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked whether Putin will participate in the summit.
S Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Affairs Minister, will be attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting on June 1 and 2 in Cape Town.
Grants immunity
- South Africa has granted immunity to all participants, including Putin, other Russian officials, at BRICS-related events to be held in country
- The immunities in terms of the United Nations Convention grant immunity from personal arrest or detention
- Arrest warrant against Putin was issued by International Criminal Court in March, and South Africa as a member is obliged to arrest him when he is in the country
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
NCERT drops ‘Khalistan' from class 12 Political Science book after objection from Sikh body
The SGPC says that it was written in the book that Anandpur ...
ED arrests Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra
Bhadra, popularly known as ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (Uncle from Ka...