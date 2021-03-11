Won't give up option of force on Taiwan: China

Beijing, August 10

China on Wednesday reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years.

The statement issued by the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department followed almost a week of missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by Chinese warships and air force planes.

The actions have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains, prompting strong condemnation from the US, Japan and others.

The Chinese statement said Beijing seeks “peaceful unification" with Taiwan but “does not pledge to relinquish the use of military force and retains all necessary options".

In an additional response, China said it was cutting off dialogue on issues from maritime security to climate change with the US, Taiwan's chief military and political backer. China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says such visits are routine and that China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday that the Chinese drills reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. — AP

UK summons Chinese ambassador

London: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday summoned China's ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang, to explain Beijing’s actions towards Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Reuters