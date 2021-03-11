Won't quit, will head any interim govt: Lanka PM

Colombo, April 23
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday dismissed calls by protesters to form an interim government to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis in the country, saying such political formations have no use "when people with varying policies can't see eye to eye".
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday said the crisis-hit country welcomes investments, technology transfers and financing for its sustainability efforts and cooperation for debt restructuring to support the economic recovery during this critical time. He was addressing the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan's Kumamoto via video link. PTI
Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.
Speaking to a radio channel, the PM said, "What is the use of interim governments when people with varying policies can't see eye to eye? There has to be accord which is not possible. If there is a need for an interim government it should happen only under my leadership." Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda as they blame government policies for the forex crisis.
Commenting on the economic crisis, Rajapaksa, 77, said, “People need to show patience to face it (the economic crisis). They can keep on protesting if they don't want to have talks." —
