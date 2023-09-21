Won’t tolerate Chinese aggression, says Biden

PTI

UN, September 20

President Joe Biden has told world leaders that the US is not seeking conflict with China but it will “push back on aggression and intimidation” as his administration seeks to “responsibly manage” its tense relationship with Beijing. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden said his administration was also ready to work together with China on issues where progress hinged on common efforts.

“When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent: We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict,” Biden said in his address to the Heads of State and Government at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly on the opening day of the General Debate.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated earlier this year following an incident involving a spy balloon over American airspace, China’s support for Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, trade disputes and human rights.

“I've said we are for de-risking, not decoupling with China,” Biden said. Biden's comments come as his administration has increased outreach to China.

