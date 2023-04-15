World Bank praises India for empowering women

PTI

Washington, April 14

The world is leapfrogging in women's empowerment, World Bank (WB) President David Malpass has said and praised India's efforts, especially that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is “deeply interested and concerned." Participating in a panel discussion on Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders organised by the World Bank on the sidelines of its spring meetings here on Thursday, Malpass and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other panelists, discussed the development and empowerment of women in India and the world.

“We should continue all that we are doing now for women,” Sitharaman said in response to a question as she explained the government’s steps in this direction.