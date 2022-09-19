World leaders converge on London for Queen's funeral

London, September 18

Thousands of cops, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations on Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

US President Joe Biden and other dignitaries, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, left for London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Thousands of people continued to file past the Queen's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament's Westminster Hall, braving chilly overnight temperatures and wait of up to 17 hours. The Queen's eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne, Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday.

The coffin will be borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country. Thousands of police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London's history. Camilla, the new Queen Consort, paid tribute in a video message, saying the monarch “carved her own role” as a “solitary woman” on a world stage dominated by men.— AP