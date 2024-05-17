World leaders slam assassination bid on Slovak PM; Modi ‘deeply shocked’

New Delhi, May 16

World leaders have condemned the assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was critically wounded after being shot multiple times by a pro-EU activist on Wednesday.

“I guess in the end he will survive. He’s not in a life threatening situation at this moment,” Slovakia’s Deputy PM Tomas Taraba told the BBC.

Fico was walking among his supporters when a 71-year-old person, who allegedly did not agree with the pro-Russian stance of the current government, shot him in the abdomen five times.

Fico, the longest serving leader in the EU and NATO, has been outspoken in his opposition to western help to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said he was “alarmed to hear reports of an attack”. UN spokesman Farhan Haq said UN Secretary General António Guterres’ “thoughts were with the PM and his loved ones at this difficult moment”.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, he was “deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s PM Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “This atrocious crime cannot be justified. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-willed person. I truly hope these personal qualities will help him overcome this harsh situation.” — TNS

Polish PM gets threat

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday he received threats after the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart, with a media outlet reporting his security protection would be strengthened.