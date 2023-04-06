World likely to face WW III under Biden, says Trump

Washington, April 5

The world is likely to face an all-out nuclear World War III under the Biden administration, former President Donald Trump has said and accused the current US government of destroying the country.

The comments by 76-year-old Trump came during his first public address since being arraigned on Tuesday. Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges relating to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former President said there were open threats by various countries of the use of nuclear weapons, something which was never mentioned or discussed by other nations during his administration.

“This could very well lead under the Biden administration’s leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III can happen. We’re not very far away from it, believe it or not,” the former President said during the address at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, soon after he flew back from New York.

“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done,” Trump said. — PTI

Republicans should not fund FBI

Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses. Donald Trump, us ex-president