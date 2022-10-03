World not living up to Mahatma Gandhi’s values, says Antonio Guterres

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was sad the world is not living up to the values embodied by Mahatma Gandhi. He urged nations to defeat the challenges of poverty, racism and rising hate speech by embracing his values and working across borders to build a more peaceful future for all. Guterres, in his message for the International Day of Non-Violence, gave a clarion call, saying “we can defeat these challenges.”PTI

Famed American skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

Kathmandu: A famed extreme skier (Hilaree Nelson) from the US who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials. The 49-year-old fell off the 8,163-meter summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down. ap

