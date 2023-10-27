World's 1st AI Safety Institute to be set up in UK, says Rishi Sunak

PTI

London, October 26

The UK is to be the headquarters of the world's first AI Safety Institute as the country takes the lead in examining and testing new types of artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in a speech in London on Thursday.

Ahead of hosting the first Global AI Safety Summit next week, the British Indian leader who completed one year in office this week said that he genuinely believes that technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence) will bring a transformation “as far-reaching as the industrial revolution, the coming of electricity, or the birth of the internet”.

