World's largest iceberg breaks free in Antarctica

london: The world’s largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades. At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City. PTI
Two Indians arrested in Nepal with drugs
Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs, police said. Chand Shah, 19, was arrested along with 25 grams and 200-milligram brown sugar-like substances. PTI
Indian-origin man head of Singapore’s labour group
Singapore: Indian-origin healthcare unionist K Thanaletchimi was appointed as president of the National Trades Union Congress -- Singapore’s largest labour group. Thanaletchimi (57) takes over from Mary Liew, who did not seek re-election.
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines