World's largest iceberg breaks free in Antarctica

london: The world’s largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades. At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City. PTI

Two Indians arrested in Nepal with drugs

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs, police said. Chand Shah, 19, was arrested along with 25 grams and 200-milligram brown sugar-like substances. PTI

Indian-origin man head of Singapore’s labour group

Singapore: Indian-origin healthcare unionist K Thanaletchimi was appointed as president of the National Trades Union Congress -- Singapore’s largest labour group. Thanaletchimi (57) takes over from Mary Liew, who did not seek re-election.

