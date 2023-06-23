Wreckage found, Titan’s pilot, 4 tourists dead: US Coast Guard

boston, June 22

The US Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five persons on board.

Coast Guard officials said they had notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which had been missing for several days. Debris found during the search for the vessel "is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

Pak bizman, son among victims Lost aboard the vessel is pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, British adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet

"The outpouring of support in this highly complex search operation has been great appreciated. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the crew," Mauger said.

OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement that all five on board, including company CEO Stockton Rush, are believed to be dead. Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet "have sadly been lost," it said in a statement.

OceanGate did not provide details when the company announced the "loss of life" in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished. The Titan's 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended early Thursday.

Rescuers have rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance. On Thursday, the US Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor, while a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation. The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic - but experts have emphasized that was an imprecise approximation to begin with and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it's not known if they survived since the sub's disappearance.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate's submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed with a U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that oversees matters involving the Titanic shipwreck. — AP