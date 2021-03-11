Writers stand with Salman Rushdie’s advocacy for free expression

PTI

New York, August 20

A week after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage at a literary event, writers and friends of the Mumbai-born author gathered at the New York Public Library here and read from his works, expressing solidarity with him and his “relentless” advocacy for free expression.

Watershed moment The support from leaders and readers worldwide has the potential to fuel a watershed moment for the freedom to write, a cause synonymous with Salman’s life and work. Suzanne Nossel, CEO ofPEN America

Literary and advocacy group PEN America, which Rushdie had helmed as President, his publisher Penguin Random House, the New York Public Library, and House of SpeakEasy, hosted the ‘Stand With Salman: Defend the Freedom to Write’, a special solidarity event that brought together authors, activists and friends in support of Rushdie.

Authors, writers, artists and members from the literary community, including Tina Brown, Kiran Desai, Aasif Mandvi and Reginald Dwayne Betts read from some of Rushdie’s most celebrated works and wished the Booker Prize winner a speedy recovery.

PEN said writers stand in solidarity with him and “celebrate his tireless advocacy for the freedom of expression and the plight of imperilled writers”.