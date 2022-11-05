Xi calls for peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

Beijing, November 4

In a much-scrutinised meeting on Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear.

The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. It comes after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist Party congress last month.

Scholz’s visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors. Mercedes Benz alone sold 7,58,863 cars in China last year, more than in any other country, according to company figures.

Xi noted that Scholz’s visit comes as the two nations mark more than 50 years of diplomatic relations despite their Cold War rivalry, and remain key trade partners. — AP