Xi dials Crown Prince, calls for better Saudi-Iran ties

Beijing, March 28

Weeks after China brokered a landmark peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said he expected both countries to improve their ties as arch-rivals in the Middle East faced an array of challenges to implementing it. In his phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Xi said it is hoped that Saudi Arabia and Iran will uphold the spirit of good neighbourliness and continue to improve their relations on the basis of the results of their talks in Beijing, official media here reported.

China is ready to continue to support the follow-up process of the Saudi-Iranian talks, Xi said, referring to the China-negotiated peace deal between the arch-rivals to end their hostilities. The agreement signed on March 11 in Beijing was regarded as a major diplomatic coup for China’s efforts to emerge as a major power rivalling the US to enlarge its strategic influence especially in the Middle East.

Prince Mohammed voiced appreciation for China's initiative to support "efforts to develop good neighbourliness" between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

“The Iran-Saudi rapprochement has been touted as a momentous development in the region. But how it ultimately impacts the Middle East remains a very open question, as the long adversarial powers are fighting a proxy war in Yemen and continue to support opposing sides across the region,” said a report by the US Institute of Peace. — Agencies