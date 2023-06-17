Xi Jinping meets ‘old friend’ Bill Gates, stresses US-China cooperation

Beijing, June 16

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken amid strained relations between the two countries.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend”, after three years without meeting during the pandemic.

“I believe that the foundation of the Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Xi said to Gates. “Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race,” he said.

Xi gave no details but emphasised the potential benefits of cooperation that has been hampered by disputes over human rights, Taiwan, security and technology. Gates told Xi he was “very honoured” to meet him. The visits by leading foreign business people have coincided with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China in March. Despite his upbeat remarks, Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hold back China’s development with restrictions on access to US microchips and other technology.

Tensions between the US and China have festered in recent years, but recently the two sides have held talks on trade and other issues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in China on Sunday on a two-day visit. He will be the first secretary of state to visit China since 2018 and is expected to meet Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to US officials. — AP